Kathleen Wynne says she won't win election

TORONTO — An emotional Kathleen Wynne admitted today that her governing Liberals will lose the Ontario election on Thursday.

The premier, whose party has been trailing behind the Progressive Conservatives and the New Democrats in the polls, is urging voters to elect as many Liberals as possible to prevent the other parties from forming a majority government.

Wynne wouldn't say whether she'd stay on as party leader following the vote.

She also declined to endorse the Tories or NDP.