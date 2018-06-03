Toronto to replace van attack memorials

TORONTO — Thousands of cards, photos and flowers dedicated to the victims of a deadly van attack were dismantled by city staff at an event in Toronto on Sunday, to be replaced with a permanent memorial.

Mayor John Tory was in attendance as the impromptu dedications left in the days after the April 23 attack were taken down.

He says the items will be placed in storage until the city comes up with an appropriate way to display them.

For now, the makeshift monuments along Yonge Street in north Toronto have been replaced with a temporary plaque, but Tory says the city will eventually erect something permanent.