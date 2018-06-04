Victims of Bertrand Charest speak out

MONTREAL — Four of the women sexually assaulted by ex-national ski coach Bertrand Charest when they were adolescents say he robbed them of much of their childhood.

Genevieve Simard, Gail Kelly, Amelie Frederique-Gagnon and Anna Prchal attended a news conference in Montreal this morning to discuss their feelings and emotions.

Simard says the sexual abuse she suffered destroyed her self-esteem and that her adolescence was a nightmare.

She says her daily interactions with other people were greatly affected by the sexual assaults.