May home sales in Kitchener-Waterloo down 15 per cent from 2017

May homes sales in Kitchener and Waterloo were down 15 per cent compared to the same month in 2017.

A total of 692 residential properties sold in May compared to 817 the same time last year.

"Although unit sales were down substantially compared to last year's manic market, May was still a strong month of home buying and selling in Kitchener-Waterloo and area," said Tony Schmidt, KWAR president, in the association's monthly update.

Schmidt noted that the ten-year average number of home sales in Kitchener-Waterloo and area for the month of May is 625.

Realtors listed 1,068 residential properties in K-W and area last month, down 15.8 per cent compared to May of 2017, but up 14.4 per cent compared to the historical (2007-2016) average.

The average sale price of all residential properties sold in May decreased 2.4 per cent to $482,873 compared to the same month a year ago. Detached homes sold for an average price of $572,206, a decrease of 3.4 per cent compared to May of last year.

However, during this same period, the average sale price for an apartment-style condominium was $301,052, an increase of 2.7 per cent. Townhomes and semis sold for an average of $365,715 (up 1.3 per cent) and $393,616 (up two per cent) respectively.

The average time it took to sell a home in May was 20 days, compared to 11 days in May 2017, which further demonstrates that the market has stabilized somewhat with the help of provincial housing measures introduced last year.

Yet with interest rates expected to increase in July, local realtors are still seeing strong demand for homes in Waterloo region, Schmidt said.

"Sales are strongest in the $400,000 to $500,000 price range, and while we're certainly seeing activity cool from the past two years, once you eliminate those you quickly realize that sales volume and prices remain ahead of the ten-year averages," Schmidt said.