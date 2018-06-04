24 in hospital after Ontario bus crash:police

PRESCOTT, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police say at least 24 people are in hospital, four with life-threatening injuries, following a bus crash in eastern Ontario.

Const. Suzanne Runciman says the bus was carrying approximately 37 people, including the driver and a tour guide.

Runciman says the bus went off Highway 401 and hit a rock cut between Brockville, Ont., and Prescott, Ont.

The Ornge air ambulance service has said it is responding to the scene, which is about 95 kilometres south of Ottawa.