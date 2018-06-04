Police searching for woman, newborn baby

SAINT-ANDRE, N.B. — Police are searching for an Ontario woman and her newborn baby they say was possibly delivered in a motel room in rural New Brunswick for what's being called a "well-being check."

RCMP say they received a report from the Quality Inn Motel in Saint-Andre, N.B., on Saturday that a woman is believed to have delivered a baby in one of the rooms being rented.

They say no one has seen the woman or the baby and there is concern for their well-being.

Police say Michael Bonnell, 30, and his wife Yuyang Guan, 26, both from Ontario, had been staying at the motel since April 15. The birth of the baby is believed to have taken place prior to May 25.