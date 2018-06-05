Catching the buzz with a local food, wine and beer guru

Christine Dainard knows a little bit about marketing and communications, so it's no surprise that she's come up with her own slogan for her new craft beer and wine tour business — Catch the Buzz.

Dainard was in marketing with a health promotions company before getting a diploma in public relations and working in the communications department at the City of Kitchener when she was bitten by the entrepreneurial bug. She came up with the idea of doing exclusive tours to the south coast of Ontario, in Norfolk County, and exposing people to the growing wine region in the area.

It also encompasses the craft beer craze, and of course the local food and 100-mile diet movement, by connecting local people to the farmers and producers in an area of the province that is still an undiscovered gem.

Best of all, she does all the driving, and she has a way with people that puts them at ease while hitting all the highlights. In other words, sit back relax and let Dainard do the driving while you enjoy the personal experience.

"I've always enjoyed wine and taking wine tours myself, but when I learned that Norfolk County was an up-and-coming region and had 12 different wineries and craft breweries popping up, it was something that I wanted to explore a little further," said Dainard. "When I looked into it, it's a little over an hour away from Waterloo Region. it's a lovely country drive with no major highway.

"It's a very much grassroots farm-to-table experience that you get there. And it was an opportunity, not just from the wine and beer side of things; it was more and opportunity to connect with people and unplug from city life."

Part of what make this tour unique is that Dainard will bundle up six or seven of your closest friends in her Catch the Buzz- labelled minivan and drive you to the little stops that will make your tour an experience instead of something you had to do. In addition to the intimacy of the service, there is also a lot of flexibility, and she can stop to take in the unique and wonderful, in addition to the tantalizing food and great new wines and beers.

"Most wine tours, they drop you off at the door, you get your wine sample and you come out," said Dainard. "My experiences are a lot different than that. You're going in and talking with the winemakers and building that relationship ... you're really getting that grassroots feel and you feel connected to something, and a lot of people learn that Norfolk is Ontario's garden and a lot of produce comes from there."

On one of her most recent tours, a group of female friends happened upon a pasture that ran right next to the vineyard they were visiting. While they took in the pastoral picture of the cows lolling in the field, the bovines got curious and decided to take a closer look.

"I said, 'Ladies, I think we need to go talk to the cows,'" said Dainard. "They were so friendly; we were petting the cows, and they kept talking to us. It was hilarious, so I took a little video, and the girls talked about it all the way home.