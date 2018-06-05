Waterloo Region trustee wins support to lobby for rights for kids with ADHD

A Waterloo Region public school trustee’s bid to secure more supports for children diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder is about to receive some provincewide attention.

Natalie Waddell, a Waterloo Region District School Board trustee representing Kitchener, won the backing of the Ontario Public School Boards' Association for her efforts to recognize children with ADHD as "exceptional learners," much like autistic children, giving them legal rights to educational accommodations in school for their disability.

The trustee’s proposal, submitted on behalf of the local public school board, asks the association to lobby the Ontario Ministry of Education to acknowledge ADHD as a neurological disability, and to implement training on the disorder for educators.

Waddell’s proposal, presented at the association’s meeting last week, received a green light for a lobby effort. The association went a step further to refer the motion to the ministry’s advisory council on special education.

The support is an encouraging step for the Waterloo Region public trustee, whose own 11-year-old son was diagnosed with ADHD.

“I realize that these lobbying efforts may ultimately not lead to any significant changes,” she explained, “but I am overjoyed the association is willing to stand up as a unit and use our collective voices to publicly indicate to the ministry that the current situation needs to be changed for these students.”

Waddell is grateful for the chance to present her proposal to the association, thanking local public trustees for their support.

ADHD is considered one of the most common neurodevelopmental disorders, affecting five per cent of students, and is recognized as a disability by the Ontario Human Rights Commission.

Although children with the disorder can have average or above average intellectual abilities, their success in school is at risk because the disability can impair cognition, memory, speed at which information is processed, reading and writing literacy, as well as math problem solving.

Research also shows those with ADHD are three times more likely than their peers to drop out of high school. The disorder can also increase risks of substance abuse or mental health issues.