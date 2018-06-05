Dangerous man walks away from hospital:police

HAMILTON — Police in Hamilton are seeking the public's help in locating a man they consider dangerous and a threat to public safety.

Police say 33-year-old Syna Lorn walked away from St. Joseph's hospital on Monday.

They say Lorn was last seen outside St. Joseph's Hospital speaking with a man between 3:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Hospital staff reported him missing shortly after 4 p.m. when he did not return from an outside pass.