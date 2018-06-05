No certainty at G7 on plastics or climate

OTTAWA — Doubt is percolating about Canada's ability to deliver on its two biggest environment commitments at this week's G7, with no agreement yet on a plastics waste charter and Canada's recent pipeline purchase casting a pall over its commitment to climate change.

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna said Tuesday it is still uncertain whether Canada will get its proposed zero plastics waste plan signed at this week's G7 leaders summit.

Speaking at the Canada 2020 conference Tuesday in Ottawa, McKenna said most of the negotiating has already taken place, but she was unable to say if all the G7 leaders will sign the charter when their two-day meeting in Quebec gets underway Friday.

"Who knows at the table what happens," she said. "I'm optimistic."

In January, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he would make plastics and a zero-waste plastics charter a key deliverable as part of Canada's G7 presidency. The wording of such a charter has been in the works for months — one goal is to set a target date for eliminating plastics from landfills, as well as commitments from each country on how to get there.

If the G7 can make such a commitment, the hope is then to get the G20 to follow suit when that summit happens in Argentina in the fall.

Earlier this week, Canada's chemical industry and plastics makers jointly set 2030 as the goal for eliminating plastic waste by recycling or incinerating for energy, while environment groups would like to see plastics stop going into the garbage or the incinerator by 2025.

While the U.K., France and Italy all appear to be on board, the positions of Germany, Japan and the United States are less clear.

McKenna said the U.S. has been "pretty positive" on the issue of a plastics charter. But she also said that if President Donald Trump doesn't get on board, there are many other Americans who will. She said there's action on the file already from state governments and business leaders, including major multinationals like Pepsi, Coca-Cola and McDonald's that are responsible for much of the world's single-use plastic food and beverage waste.

Trump has not been clear on where he stands on marine debris. But last August, he overturned a six-year regulation allowing national parks to ban the sale of single-use plastic water bottles.