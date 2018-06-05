Feds close to deal with Davie for icebreakers

OTTAWA — The federal government is close to a deal with Davie Shipbuilding that would see the Quebec shipyard provide several used icebreakers to bolster the Canadian Coast Guard's own aging fleet.

While final details are still being worked out, sources have told The Canadian Press that an agreement is imminent after months of intense — and at times contentious — closed-door negotiations.

The pending deal represents a win of sorts for Davie and the Quebec government, both of which have been demanding more federal work for the shipyard after it laid off hundreds of workers in Levis late last year.

Yet it isn't exactly what Davie proposed last year, when it offered to convert three medium icebreakers and one heavy vessel and lease them to the coast guard, whose own fleet is nearing the end of its useful life.