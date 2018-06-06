SIU investigates collision in Kitchener

KITCHENER — The Special Investigations Unit is investigationg after a collision Tuesday afternoon involving a female suspect and a passing vehicle on Weber Street East.

According to Waterloo Regional Police and the SIU, at about 1 p.m. local police were conducting an investigation related to a suspected stolen vehicle near 1250 Weber St. E. and had arrested one male suspect when the woman, who was with the man, fled on foot.

An officer pursued the 21-year-old suspect when she ran onto the street and was struck by a passing vehicle. She was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Local police released a short news release with few details about the incident, but provided no further comment.

"As required by law, no further information can be provided by the Waterloo Regional Police Service at this time," the release said.

Five investigators, two forensic investigators and one collision reconstructionist have been assigned to this investigation by the SIU.

Weber Street was closed for several hours in both directions Tuesday afternoon between Franklin Street North and Fergus Avenue, and a City of Kitchener work truck pulling a trailer and lawn mower was inside the taped off police scene, as well as a grey Toyota 4-door sedan. City of Kitchener spokesperson Colleen Collins declined to comment, directing all questions to the SIU.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

The SIU is asking anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. Anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident is asked to upload that video through the SIU website.