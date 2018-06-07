Plastics down but not out at G7 sites

OTTAWA — The federal government is reducing but not banning outright the use of single-use plastics at the G7 summit this week in Quebec.

Thousands of politicians, staffers, security officers, special interest groups and journalists are descending on Quebec City and Charlevoix, Que., for the G7 — the first time Canada has hosted the annual meeting since 2010 — and they all need to be fed, watered and housed for several days.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wants the other leaders to sign on to a zero-waste plastics charter, setting international deadlines for eliminating plastic waste and committing to helping the developing world meet similar deadlines.

As a result, there is an attempt to make the summit a low-plastics waste event but not a zero-plastics waste event.

"A specific ban was not put in place," said summit management office spokeswoman Jessica Seguin.

She said plastics will be reduced as much as possible on the various sites associated with the summit, including the host hotel where the meetings will take place and the media centre in Quebec City. There is a priority on using reusable dishes when possible and any disposable containers or cutlery will be compostable. Single-use plastic water bottles will largely be replaced with reusable ones or boxed Tetra Paks and plastic stir straws are being replaced with bamboo versions. Promotional swag for delegates and journalists include environmentally sustainable products, Seguin added.

The contract with the hotel ensures coffee pods at the hotel will be recycled, and a waste audit will be performed to sort, collect and recycle plastics.

Given Canada's push for plastic pollution to be curbed, Farrah Khan, campaigner for plastics and the Arctic with Greenpeace Canada, said the G7 could have made an obvious choice not to allow single-use plastics on site at all.

"It would have been great to hear that for the G7 summit, under Canada's presidency, the organizers and heads of state involved were showing leadership by avoiding all single-use plastics and other single-use disposable items at the meeting venues," she said.

Khan said the plastic pollution crisis "has hit an epidemic level" and Canada already produces more garbage per capita than any other developed country.