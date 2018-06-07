Man dead, officer wounded in Toronto shooting

TORONTO — A man is dead and a police officer is recovering after both were shot during an altercation in east-end Toronto early Thursday.
Police received a call at around midnight about shots being fired outside a pub (near Warden Avenue and Hymus Road).
Sources tell television station CP24 that an off-duty police officer who happened to be at the pub called police after spotting a man with a gun.
When officers arrived, the man reportedly opened fire and struck a responding officer in the bullet-proof vest.
The officer was taken to hospital to be treated for bruising and the unidentified suspect later died in hospital.
Because of the police involvement, the province's Special Investigations Unit has taken over the case, as it does for all incidents involving police that result in death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault. (CP24, Global)
