Trudeau, Macron support Trump on North Korea

The Prime Minister's Office says the two men also signed a joint statement on multilateralism that "reaffirmed the strong ties between Canada and France, as well as their commitment to shared values like liberty, democracy, respect for human rights, and the rule of law."

They also renewed their commitment to the fight against climate change and to promote democratic values, free and open trade, and gender equality.

Macron said he and Trudeau discussed their "common vision of the world," adding that "this period is marked by great challenges."

Trump's imposition of steel and aluminum tariffs on his G7 partners, as well as broader disagreements on trade and climate change, are setting the stage for some tense face-to-face meetings here Friday after Trump's arrival at the Quebec summit.

Trump will hold separate bilateral meetings with Trudeau and Macron, and will also face questions on the tariffs at a broader meeting of G7 leaders on the state of the world's economy that kicks off the summit on Friday.

Macron and Trudeau are presenting a united front ahead of the G7, with the French president tweeting of his country's "convergence" with Canada on Wednesday.

The White House tried to play down the differences with Trump's top economic adviser branding the differences as simply a family quarrel.

But Trump took to Twitter earlier today to signal he's got his elbows up in advance of his Canadian debut in Quebec.

"Getting ready to go to the G-7 in Canada to fight for our country on Trade (we have the worst trade deals ever made)," Trump said on Twitter.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel suggested to the German parliament on Wednesday that she is bracing for some frank talks. "It is apparent that we have a serious problem with multilateral agreements here, and so there will be contentious discussions."

Media reports of late have suggested Trump will be a reluctant visitor to Canada, given the summit's proximity on the schedule to next week's meeting with the North Korean leader.

Larry Kudlow, the director of the U.S. National Economic Council, tried to counter that narrative Wednesday.

"The president wants to go on the trip. The president is at ease with all of these tough issues. He's proven himself to be a leader on the world stage," Kudlow told a Washington briefing.

"And he's achieved great successes, I might add, in foreign policy. So I don't think there's any issue there at all."

In March, Trump first announced the imposition of tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum, but he gave Canada, Mexico and the European Union a waiver. The steel tariffs also effect the other G7 member, Japan, which was never granted a waiver.

By Mike Blanchfield, The Canadian Press