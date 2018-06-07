NewsAlert: Second passenger dies following east Ontario bus crash

PRESCOTT, Ont. — Provincial police say a second passenger injured in a bus crash in eastern Ontario on Monday has died.
Officers have identified the passenger as Chinese man Xueying Ye, 57.
By The Canadian Press
