NewsAlert: Second passenger dies following east Ontario bus crash

News 09:42 AM The Canadian Press

PRESCOTT, Ont. — Provincial police say a second passenger injured in a bus crash in eastern Ontario on Monday has died.

Officers have identified the passenger as Chinese man Xueying Ye, 57.

By The Canadian Press

