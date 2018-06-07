NewsAlert: Third passenger dies following east Ontario bus crash

News 11:30 PM The Canadian Press

PRESCOTT, Ont. — Provincial police say a third passenger injured in a bus crash in eastern Ontario on Monday has died.

The passenger is identified as 60-year-old Chinese woman Weiping Lu.

Two other people injured in the crash remain in hospital with life-threatening injuries, but police say they have improved and are now in stable condition.

More to come.

By The Canadian Press

