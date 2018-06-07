Bell Media acquires Just For Laughs producer

MONTREAL — Bell Media says it is has joined a group of investors in buying the production company behind Montreal's Just For Laughs comedy festival.

The BCE Inc. subsidiary says it and Groupe CH completed an agreement to join talent agency ICM Partners and comedian Howie Mandel in the acquisition of Groupe Juste pour rire.

Bell says the production company remains Montreal-based and is now backed by a leading broadcaster and content creation company. It says the terms of the transaction will not be disclosed.

Mandel led an investor group that acquired the festival in March after it was put up for sale following allegations of sexual assault and sexual harassment against co-founder Gilbert Rozon, who was also a majority stakeholder.