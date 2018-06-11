Esseleyne Bell named Kitchener's Senior of the Year

Esseleyne Bell, a caregiver, connector and contributor in both the Caribbean community and more broadly across the Waterloo region, has been named Kitchener's Senior of the Year for 2018.

As the owner and cook at Caribbean Kitchener, Esseleyne Bell is able to give back by donating food to those less fortunate through catering and charitable events. She volunteers with a number of organizations including The Aids Committee of Cambridge, Kitchener Waterloo Area (ACCKWA), Congress of Black Women of Waterloo Region, and the Caribbean Canadian Cultural Association (CCAWR). She is also a founding and very active member of her church.

"I was so honoured to present this year's Senior of the Year award to Esseleyne Bell," said Mayor Berry Vrbanovic. "I am always so inspired to see and learn about the contributions of these older adults. I'm glad we have such incredible role models to look up to here in Kitchener."

The Senior of the Year Award is a provincial program that recognizes residents age 65 years and older.

The award was presented as part of the Living Well Expo held May 26 at Kitchener City Hall. The Living Well Expo is an event that helps adults over age 55 continue to live healthy, active lives.

Four other local seniors were honoured as nominees for positively impacting hundreds of lives in our community.

Carol Johnston is a peer support volunteer at Peer Connections, a program that supports those living with dementia as well as those who care for them. She also volunteers at the Rockway Centre Tuck Shop and is an important presence at the centre.

Wanda Cakebread has used her teaching background to benefit our local community, as well as those in El Salvador. She has been involved with a number of organizations, including the Waterloo Holocaust Education Committee, 100 Women Who Care -- Wilmot, L'Arche, Congregation of the Resurrection, and CanTeach Connections.

Wayne Ernst founded the Leukemia Awareness Fund in order to raise funds to support the Oncology Unit at Grand River Hospital. He is actively involved in planning and organizing a charity golf tournament that has raised over $165,000 for the unit since 2010. His efforts have had a positive contribution to those facing a life-threatening illness.

Heike Sixtus became a fitness instructor at age 60, proving that it's never too late to live a healthy life. At 76, she teaches 16 classes a week and takes care with all participants to ensure they are able to safely participate to their fullest potential. She has inspired many to feel strong and live a healthy lifestyle.