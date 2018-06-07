Premier prize eludes NDP's Horwath in Ontario

Only after that was done, she said, would an NDP government move to balance the province's red-inked books by taxing the well-off.

However, Horwath's campaign also played into Ford's hands. He insisted an NDP government would inevitably mean reckless spending and higher taxes.

Voters appeared to agree, buying instead into Ford's promises to cut taxes and rein in government spending by finding billions in unspecified waste — something Horwath failed to effectively counter.

Horwath failed to make a strong enough case to voters about the failings of the last Conservative government, such as recurring school strikes, and cuts to services and programs, Siemiatycki said.

Nor did she do enough, Siemiatycki said, to remind voters of the turmoil that occurred the last time Ford had a lead role in governing a jurisdiction, when his late brother Rob Ford was mayor of Toronto.

Paul Beyda, also at the convention centre watching the results come in, said Horwath did really well, despite failing to win the big prize.

"She won all the debates and was everybody's favourite candidate, but in the end that wasn't enough," Beyda said. "(But) the tide is turning in more of a right-wing direction."

Still, Horwath would prove highly effective as Opposition leader, observers said.

"You may get an opposition more grounded in the lives of 'ordinary Ontarians' than in the outrages of upper middle-class Ontarians who won't feel the material effects of a Ford premiership," Peter Graefe, a McMaster University political science professor said on Thursday. "Her folksy populism, if sustained, could be a very effective counter to Ford once Ford has to make trade-offs."

Horwath, a mother of one, did labour studies at Hamilton's McMaster University — waitressing to make ends meet.

After three terms on Hamilton council, she jumped to provincial politics in a byelection in 2004, becoming NDP leader in 2009. She led the party to a strong showing in the 2011 election but a disappointing finish in 2014 that almost cost her the leadership.

"They don't call me the Steeltown Scrapper for nothing," Horwath said recently. "I know how to hold my own. I do know how to go to the mat."

By Colin Perkel, The Canadian Press