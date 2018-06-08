Ford to transition to power over next 3 weeks

The NDP's position as the Official Opposition marks a turnaround for the party consistently stuck in third place since Bob Rae's New Democratic government was defeated in 1995. Party leader Andrea Horwath said Friday that Ontarians have chosen her New Democrats to keep Ford accountable.

"Our ideas are quite different and Mr. Ford's plan to cut all those taxes for the richest people in Ontario is going to put a big hole in our finances here in this province," she said. "I'm hopeful that Mr. Ford understands that we need revenues in our province to pay for the kinds of things that people expect a government to provide."

Ford was frequently accused during the election campaign of failing to be transparent by dodging calls to release a fully costed platform. The party eventually published a list of promises and their price tags, but didn't indicate how they would pay for them, what size of deficits they would run or for exactly how long.

The premier-designate said Friday that he planned to live up to his promises, including to repeal the Liberals' updated sex-ed curriculum.

"What we say we're going to do, we're going to do. We aren't going to flip-flop," he said. "We want to make sure over the next four years that our mandate gets fulfilled based on the people voting us in."

He declined, however, to discuss specifics when asked about the timing of that, as well as when and how he would scrap the Liberals' cap-and-trade program, or if he will introduce back-to-work legislation to end a months-long strike at York University in Toronto.

Ford also emphasized ties with the federal government Friday, saying he had spoken with Justin Trudeau and told the prime minister he stood with him in a trade dispute with the United States.

Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump have exchanged tough words after the U.S. imposed hefty tariffs on steel and aluminum from Canada, Mexico and Europe. Canada has countered with a plan to impose tariffs of its own on U.S. metals and other consumer goods.

Ford was asked what he thinks of how Trump is handling trade issues.

"I talked to the prime minister yesterday," he said. "I said we'll stand united against our neighbours to the south and I'm very sincere when I say that. United we stand as a country and I'll work hand in hand with the prime minister."

Meanwhile, Ford would not say if he will lower the legislature's threshold for official party status to accommodate the Liberals, who were decimated at the polls. The bar is currently eight seats.

By Shawn Jeffords, The Canadian Press