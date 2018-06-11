Rainbow crosswalk 'tokenism at its finest'

What seemed like a genuine gesture from the City of Waterloo is drawing the ire of at least one outspoken member of the LGBTQ community.

Ryan Coulter, who grew up in Waterloo Region, but currently lives in Kingston while he attends Queen’s University, took to Facebook shortly after the vandalism to vent.

But instead of venting about the vandalism — an apparent burnout from a vehicle on the freshly-painted crosswalk — Coulter spoke of the underlying homophobia that plagues Waterloo Region.

“I expected the vandalism,” said Coulter in a phone interview from Kingston. “As soon as I saw that the crosswalk was installed, I knew it would happen.”

The crosswalk, which was officially unveiled May 30, was paid for by the City of Waterloo in an attempt in a show of solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community.

But Coulter, who says there is rarely a day in Waterloo Region where he isn’t harassed for being gay, said it’s “tokenism at its finest.”

Coulter said the issues in Waterloo Region are deeply rooted and more than a coloured crosswalk is required to fix that.

Coulter used his own example of hate crime violence to illustrate his point. A few years ago, outside of Jane Bond, a vegan LGBTQ-friendly restaurant in Waterloo, he was assaulted by a group of men and called a “faggot.”

He didn’t report the incident to police, but posted about it on Facebook. Police Chief Bryan Larkin found the post and directed his hate crimes unit to contact Coulter. He was contacted, but nothing resulted from it.

Aside from the physical incident, Coulter said verbal harassment happens more often than not while he Rollerblades around the city.