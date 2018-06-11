Proposed Kitchener bylaw would permit boulevard beautification

Kitchener council will be considering a bylaw that would allow residents to use different materials, ground covers and plantings as an alternative to sod on city boulevards.
"Over the past few years, staff have seen an increased interest from residents who are looking to use alternatives to sod on the city boulevard directly abutting their homes," says a report going to the city's community and infrastructure services committee on June 18.
"With the increased restrictions on lawn watering and pesticide bans, residents are looking for low maintenance options, while improving their streetscape."
The city's Neighbourhood Strategy, approved by council in 2017, helps facilitate various resident-led projects for traffic-calming, community gardens and markets, and placemaking, however there's currently no policy in place to allow residents to alter boulevards.
Other municipalities that have bylaws to permit boulevard beautification include Guelph, Cambridge, Oakville, Oshawa and Whitby.
An online survey at EngageKitchener.ca received 38 responses, with 63.2% indicating they are very likely to install alternatives to sod and 15.8% indicating they were somewhat likely.
It's recommended that council permit residents the flexibility to do so, provided they comply with the various regulations set out in the bylaw.
While some suggested using boulevards to grow vegetables and edible plants, staff are not recommending those options because boulevards are exposed to exhaust from vehicles and are high-traffic areas for dogs, the report notes.
The boulevard bylaw would stipulate that:
• Herbaceous plants are permitted with a maximum height of 30 inches (76.2 centimetres).
• Plantings cannot creep or spread onto the sidewalk or over the curb.
• No trees are permitted to be planted on city property, unless planted by the city or region.
• No digging, excavating or planting is permitted within one metre of a tree trunk
• Any hardscaping boulevard must be permeable and allow passage of water through to the underlying soil.
• A minimum maintenance-standards area within 45 cm of the sidewalk must remain flush with the sidewalk and not create a trip hazard.
• Plants cannot obstruct access to a post office box, utility box, etc.
• Cannot restrict sightlines of pedestrians, cyclists or drivers of vehicles to intersections, driveways, sidewalks, etc.
• Landscaping must not interfere with the ability of people to open car doors or to exit vehicles.
• All landscaping placed in the boulevard could be removed by the city at any time and without notice, and will not be replaced, except with soil and seed or sod.
• The city is not responsible for damages to boulevard landscaping due to road maintenance activities.
