Proposed Kitchener bylaw would permit boulevard beautification

Kitchener council will be considering a bylaw that would allow residents to use different materials, ground covers and plantings as an alternative to sod on city boulevards.

"Over the past few years, staff have seen an increased interest from residents who are looking to use alternatives to sod on the city boulevard directly abutting their homes," says a report going to the city's community and infrastructure services committee on June 18.

"With the increased restrictions on lawn watering and pesticide bans, residents are looking for low maintenance options, while improving their streetscape."

The city's Neighbourhood Strategy, approved by council in 2017, helps facilitate various resident-led projects for traffic-calming, community gardens and markets, and placemaking, however there's currently no policy in place to allow residents to alter boulevards.