'Walk and Roll' brings students and seniors together this Saturday

This Saturday, June 9, students and older adults from the Stanley Park neighbourhood will walk and roll to raise money for people living with dementia.
The annual 3.5-kilometre walk and 1.5-kilometre wheelchair roll will bring together residents of Sunnyside Home long-term care, their neighbours in supportive housing and students from Eastwood Collegiate.
This family friendly event will be hosted by local radio celebrity Mike Farwell, and features:
· Music by Acoustic Steel and the Eastwood Collegiate Fiddle Group
· Petting zoo, face painting, mobile spa and children's games
· Antique and classic car show
· Therapeutic massage from the College of Massage and Hydrotherapy
Registration begins at 10 a.m. at the Kenneth Street parking lot, 247 Franklin Street N., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The walk begins at 11 a.m.
Pre-registration is preferred. Lunch is included with registration and the first 300 registrants receive free t-shirts.
Proceeds will help fund programs and supports to help older adults with dementia live their best life.
This Saturday, June 9, students and older adults from the Stanley Park neighbourhood will walk and roll to raise money for people living with dementia.
The annual 3.5-kilometre walk and 1.5-kilometre wheelchair roll will bring together residents of Sunnyside Home long-term care, their neighbours in supportive housing and students from Eastwood Collegiate.
This family friendly event will be hosted by local radio celebrity Mike Farwell, and features:
· Music by Acoustic Steel and the Eastwood Collegiate Fiddle Group
· Petting zoo, face painting, mobile spa and children's games
· Antique and classic car show
· Therapeutic massage from the College of Massage and Hydrotherapy
Registration begins at 10 a.m. at the Kenneth Street parking lot, 247 Franklin Street N., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The walk begins at 11 a.m.
Pre-registration is preferred. Lunch is included with registration and the first 300 registrants receive free t-shirts.
Proceeds will help fund programs and supports to help older adults with dementia live their best life.
This Saturday, June 9, students and older adults from the Stanley Park neighbourhood will walk and roll to raise money for people living with dementia.
The annual 3.5-kilometre walk and 1.5-kilometre wheelchair roll will bring together residents of Sunnyside Home long-term care, their neighbours in supportive housing and students from Eastwood Collegiate.
This family friendly event will be hosted by local radio celebrity Mike Farwell, and features:
· Music by Acoustic Steel and the Eastwood Collegiate Fiddle Group
· Petting zoo, face painting, mobile spa and children's games
· Antique and classic car show
· Therapeutic massage from the College of Massage and Hydrotherapy
Registration begins at 10 a.m. at the Kenneth Street parking lot, 247 Franklin Street N., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The walk begins at 11 a.m.
Pre-registration is preferred. Lunch is included with registration and the first 300 registrants receive free t-shirts.
Proceeds will help fund programs and supports to help older adults with dementia live their best life.