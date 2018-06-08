'Walk and Roll' brings students and seniors together this Saturday

This Saturday, June 9, students and older adults from the Stanley Park neighbourhood will walk and roll to raise money for people living with dementia.

The annual 3.5-kilometre walk and 1.5-kilometre wheelchair roll will bring together residents of Sunnyside Home long-term care, their neighbours in supportive housing and students from Eastwood Collegiate.

This family friendly event will be hosted by local radio celebrity Mike Farwell, and features:

· Music by Acoustic Steel and the Eastwood Collegiate Fiddle Group