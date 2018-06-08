Second arrest in suspicious Toronto death

TORONTO — Police in Toronto have arrested a second person in the death of a woman at a home in the city's east end.
Officers arrested a 23-year-old man of no fixed address on Friday and charged him with first-degree murder.
He's set to appear in court on Saturday morning.
Earlier in the week, police arrested a 22-year-old man, also of no fixed address, and charged him with first-degree murder.
Forty-one-year-old Rhoderie Estrada was found suffering from what police called "obvious signs of trauma" in the early hours of May 26.
Despite what police describe as life-saving efforts by paramedics, she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the home.
By The Canadian Press
