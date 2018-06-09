Pedestrian killed by Via passenger train

INGERSOLL, Ont. — The Oxford County OPP say they are investigating the death of pedestrian who was struck by a Via Rail passenger train in Ingersoll, Ont.
Police say the incident occurred Friday evening and that the pedestrian died at the scene.
They say the train had been travelling westbound at the time.
The identity of the deceased was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
By The Canadian Press
INGERSOLL, Ont. — The Oxford County OPP say they are investigating the death of pedestrian who was struck by a Via Rail passenger train in Ingersoll, Ont.
Police say the incident occurred Friday evening and that the pedestrian died at the scene.
They say the train had been travelling westbound at the time.
The identity of the deceased was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
By The Canadian Press
INGERSOLL, Ont. — The Oxford County OPP say they are investigating the death of pedestrian who was struck by a Via Rail passenger train in Ingersoll, Ont.
Police say the incident occurred Friday evening and that the pedestrian died at the scene.
They say the train had been travelling westbound at the time.
The identity of the deceased was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
By The Canadian Press