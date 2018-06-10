Doug Ford to meet with transition team

TORONTO — Premier-designate Doug Ford is expected to meet with his transition team at Ontario's legislature today.

Ford, whose Progressive Conservatives won a majority government in Thursday's election, is set to join his team for a "working meeting" at Queen's Park early this afternoon.

The team includes former Conservative MP John Baird, a past chief of staff in former prime minister Stephen Harper's government, and an executive at the Ford family business.

Ontario's lieutenant-governor met with Ford on Friday afternoon and invited him to form government.