Kitchener's Doon community centre expansion $1.14M over budget

The city is trying to find ways to deal with a $1.14-million cost overrun for planned upgrades to the Doon Pioneer Park Community Centre.

Last year, council approved a $4 million, 9,000-square-foot expansion, with work slated to get underway this summer. The concept includes a new gymnasium, two multi-purpose program rooms, a central foyer area, office space and a new splash pad.

But a to report going to the community and infrastructure services committee next Monday says a construction tender issued earlier this year resulted in just three bids, the lowest being $1.14 million more than the architect’s estimate.

A third party brought in to analyze the proposal found a number of factors combining to contribute to the variance, such as increased construction activity which may have resulted in limited availability of trades/ subcontractors. Part of the problem is also attributed to the region’s closed tendering process which restricts non-union trades from being hired for infrastructure projects.

Related Content Doon community centre expansion gets go-ahead

“In their opinion, having only three bidders submit a bid does not constitute a fully competitive process,” the report states.

The estimated cost per square foot of the Doon expansion was substantially higher than other community centre projects the city has undertaken in the past. And while the city has found the funding to cover similar shortfalls for similar projects, some have been delayed or reduced in scope.

Discussions with the lowest bidder Gateman-Milloy Inc. to reduce the cost of alterations to the Doon Pioneer Park Community Centre without jeopardizing building functionality, the splash pad or significantly decreasing the expansion square footage, have resulted in savings of about $510,000.

Coun. Yvonne Fernandes said the cost-cutting measures include lower ceiling height and eliminating a separate entrance to the library.

“Which I think is fine,” Fernandes said. “I think it’s much better for the community to all enter through one entrance, and with the open concept between the community centre and library, I think that’s going to be a nicer, free-flowing space.”

Lowering the roof in the gymnasium is somewhat contentious because a higher ceiling is needed for sports like volleyball, she noted.