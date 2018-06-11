Positive vibes flow after Ever After

The city’s chief bylaw official is dubbing the fourth annual Ever After electronic music festival at Bingemans a resounding success.

“I would say this was a very successful weekend,” said Gloria MacNeil, director of bylaw enforcement for the City of Kitchener. “The new sound system worked well, and it would appear the regulations council put in place, including the lower decibel limits and earlier end time, were an effective way to mitigate the disruption to residents in the surrounding area.”

MacNeil said the city received a total of six complaints during the three-day festival this past weekend, which is an “incredible improvement” from the 130 received during the festival in 2017.

“Six complaints over a three-day music festival is not unlike many of our other large community events,” she said.

“I’m pleased we were able to find a balance that allowed the promotor to run their event without comprising sound, but at the same time did not disrupt residents.”

MacNeil said bylaw staff worked with the sound-system team that was proactive in testing and ensuring the system was prepared to deliver on the expectations of everyone.

“They were on hand all weekend and were able to act in real time to direct the sound and adjust levels as necessary.”

Though many festivalgoers reported delays at the front entrance as well as lineups for water, positive reviews from the city bode well for Beyond Oz.

Next week, the company will be seeking a noise exemption for a series of concerts at its new outdoor concert venue at Bingemans dubbed On The Grand.

On The Grand first opened its doors at Ever After this past weekend for a second drum and bass stage. The venue has a capacity of 16,000 and includes amenities such as on-site activations and VIP boxes.