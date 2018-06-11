Retail rents on the rise in the region

Uptown Waterloo has seen its fair share of change over the last number of years already. Longtime tenants, such as OW Sports and Sugar Mountain have closed up shop, while others, such as Carters, have downsized.

Zavitz said over the last number of years, many uptown businesses have benefitted from long-term leases which lock them into rent prices well below market rates. Some uptown businesses are still in long-term deals, but when they come up for renewal, they could be in for a rude awakening.

“Businesses that don’t take that into consideration are going to have a difficult time,” said Zavitz.

Ryan Mounsey, a senior economic development advisor with the City of Waterloo, said there isn’t one specific factor that can be blamed for the increase in costs, but there is the need for some sort of strategy.

“The retail environment is ever changing. The uptown is experiencing tremendous growth, and, new strategies moving forward could help maintain a diverse uptown experience that includes shopping,” said Mounsey. “New bike lanes on King Street North, new LRT ridership, new patios, and 5,500 new residents will play an important role along with a defined parking strategy in supporting a vibrant core.”

Mounsey said in the retail landscape in general, higher and low cost retailers are seeing the most growth, while the mid-tier retailers are finding it difficult to compete, especially if they are small, independent businesses.

Mounsey also pointed out the unique niche high-end fashion cluster that has developed in uptown, with Channers as a pillar at the corner of King Street and Willis Way, as well as stores such as Loop Clothing, Mark Nunes, Paul Puncher, Andie’s, Kindred Spirit, The Sock Factory, Franks Jeweller, Robins Goldsmithing, Cobblestone Gallery, and other successful specialty (Ten Thousand Villages) and high service-oriented businesses.

In uptown Waterloo, there is also significant demand for commercial office space.

Peter Whatmore, senior vice president of southwestern Ontario for CBRE, said their suggestion to many building owners in urban cores is to renovate and make the space attractive to new businesses.

“We’re seeing high demand for A and A+ spaces,” said Whatmore, specifying that many tech businesses with a youthful workforce are looking for high-functioning spaces.

For Gospel Lighthouse, the move wasn’t as bad as originally anticipated. Linda Mudford, who operates the business for her parents, said having a retail location at a mall has turned into an advantage.

“We do have a lot of elderly customers and parking was an issue in uptown Waterloo,” said Mudford, who moved the businesses in February. “If you would have asked me a while ago, I would have said something much different about it."

Mudford said she was given plenty of notice about the upcoming renovations and the timeline, so they weren’t blindsided by the proposed price increase.

The future is largely unknown, but rent prices in commercial cores have “accelerated” recently due to a number of factors, including increased public transit, cost of new building space and increasing land costs.

“It’s been happening all that time. It’s accelerated over the last number of years,” said Zavitz. “The rates have gone up because more people want to be in the area and that drives more residential production, which increases the demand for goods and services, so those get built.”

The city has invested in a community improvement plan to help offset some business costs and working towards a retail strategy with the BIA.