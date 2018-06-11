New provincial government leaves region with unanswered questions

Will the new provincial government allow supervised injection sites? If so, will they be funded?

Those are just a couple questions that remain for the Region of Waterloo as it awaits the 42nd parliament of Ontario to sit at Queen's Park.

Supervised injection sites, which have been approved in theory by regional councillors, were approved and funded by the previous Liberal government. But with premier-elect Doug Ford vowing to now allow the sites, the Region of Waterloo is left in limbo.

"We're going ahead as if they are still being funded until we are told otherwise," said regional chair Ken Seiling.

One of the region's main priorities — transit — is another that will be monitored by regional bureaucrats. During the campaign, Ford was non-specific about his commitment to two-way all-day GO Transit, as well as high speed rail, but Seiling is encouraged by the response from the two successful PC candidates, Amy Fee in Kitchener South Hespeler and Mike Harris Jr. in Kitchener-Conestoga.

"All the local candidates commented that they were committed to GO Transit and they also commented that they were prepared to finish off at least the environmental assessment on the high speed train," said Seiling. "But whether there's a willingness to pursue high speed rail after the study is done, that remains to be seen."

With Ford's promise to cut up to $6 billion from the budget, Seiling said he is concerned for regional services that rely on government funding and how it could affect the region's budget.

"We'll be watching a number of programs," said Seiling. "Child care is one, affordable housing, supportive housing, homelessness ... any time we've seen a change in government, there's always been a change in those areas."

Seiling was the regional chair in 1995 when then premier, Mike Harris, made similar promises to cut government spending and lower taxes, which caused a major download in services to the region.

"There was a major shift in service delivery during that time," said Seiling. "We ended up at that time, about $14 million short."