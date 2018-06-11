Chief military judge faces five more charges

It's believed Dutil is the first person to be charged while serving as the chief military judge, and the case will now proceed through the military justice system in which he serves as a prominent member.

Only the federal cabinet can appoint or remove a chief military judge, and a military official confirmed that Dutil remains in his position but has not been hearing any cases since he was initially charged in January.

Given the unprecedented nature of Dutil's case, it remains unclear exactly how it will proceed, including whether one of the three other military judges over which he presided will end up hearing the case against him.

However, the decision to bring in Poland as a special prosecutor was made to ensure that there was no perception of bias.

This isn't the first time that Dutil, who took over his current role in 2006, has been accused of violating the military's rules on personal relationships.

But a special committee of three judges dismissed a complaint in April 2016 on the basis that it did not have any impact on Dutil's conduct as a judge. Military police did not lay any charges at that time.

Officials would not say whether the complaints related to the same alleged relationship.

A conviction for committing an act of a fraudulent nature carries a maximum penalty of two years less a day in prison while wilfully making a false entry or statement in an official document carries a penalty of three years less a day.

The maximum penalty for prejudicing good order and discipline is dismissal from the military with disgrace.

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version erroneously said Dutil was previously charged with fraud under the Criminal Code and the new charge is under the National Defence Act. In fact, the new charge is under the Criminal Code and the previous charge was under the National Defence Act.

By Lee Berthiaume, The Canadian Press