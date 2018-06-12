Proposed Beechwood development under the microscope at city hall

“What’s the rationale behind putting this in an established neighbourhood?” asked Whaley.

“This particular stretch of the land was actually meant to act as a transition for height for the busy intersection to the core of Beechwood, which is predominately single family dwellings,” said Fisher.

Bourke raised concerns with Patterson about the lack of green space.

“A lot of us wherever we live see the importance for building up … but I think we are concerned about the loss of green space,” said Bourke.

Scott Patterson, of Labreche Patterson, representing the landowner, said the development team took into account the amenity spaces around the development, as well as the internal amenity space.

“It forms part of the amenity area that’s available to the residents,” said Patterson.

Ward 4 Coun. Diane Freeman asked for a number of items, including a viewshed image (i.e. what the building would look like from the surrounding buildings).

Mayor Dave Jaworsky asked the developer how, exactly, the building fits in with the broader community. “How are you going to address the three-dimensional context of how this fits in the neighbourhood?”

According to Patterson, the planning team used city documents, including the draft Official Plan, as well as the zoning bylaw, to find the most suitable use for the space.

“This is a situation where a higher building or taller building will seem out of place,” said Patterson. “But the Official Plan zoning allows for this. While there is some hesitation that this is out of the limits where this should occur, the planning documents say this is where this type of development should happen.”

Jaworsky reminded Patterson that when it comes to asking for variances, essentially bending the rules, context will matter.

“One might suggest the city have a keener look at the setbacks due to the context, though,” said Jaworsky.

Since Monday’s meeting was an informal public meeting, no decisions were made. Staff will review questions from council, as well as public feedback, before returning with a position on the proposal.