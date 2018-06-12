Kitchener's protocol for taxpayer funded council columns in question

However, Fernandes stands behind her column that was based on her research of committee meeting minutes and said she didn't spread "fake news" — as Galloway-Sealock asserted — having taken into consideration various factors and circumstances.

Fernandes said there was a discrepancy earlier this year when three councillors wanted to sit on the Kitchener Blooms committee.

"When people are fighting to be on a committee as occurred with Kitchener Blooms and you see no one attend for five meetings, I think it needs to be talked about," she told council.

Fernandes' column also focuses on the rotation of "the same six councillors" who serve as chairs of council's standing committees for finance, community services and planning. She suggests that others with decades of experience in municipal business should also be given an opportunity.

Coun. Dave Schnider, who was also named in the column, said the appointment of chairs to standing committees is unrelated to councillors' participation on advisory committees

He said meetings dates often overlap and that he tries to attend them on a rotating basis when he's double-booked, later referring to Fernandes' assertions as false.

Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said the council columns in the Kitchener Citizen were made available to local politicians so they could share news about what's happening in their wards.

"Unfortunately … people are using that as some sort of platform to try to send political messages, which was not the intention of it," he said.

"I think people need to remember this space is being paid for by ratepayers in the community, and unfortunately in the last few months we've seen situations where councillors have had to do retractions, where comments are being made that are challenged now, which was not what the intention of the columns was."

Vrbanovic said it also puts city staff members in a difficult position, as they see the columns before they're printed.

"People need to self-censor themselves in terms of being responsible, in terms of the writing that goes on, and not having it come down to threats of legal action and apologies being printed and so on."

Council voted in favour of having staff undertake a review of protocol with an 8-3 vote. Councillors Zyg Janecki, Frank Etherington and Fernandes were opposed.

Despite the fact the city pays for the space dedicated to councillor columns, Fernandes argued freedom of the press.

Etherington said he's against anyone being muzzled and said writers are equally accountable under the law.

"What are staff going to tell you? What to write?" he asked Galloway-Sealock.

"We already have a code of conduct."

However Kitchener's chief administrative officer Dan Chapman said there may be a number of documents that speak to communication protocol at the city.

"We'll have to refresh ourselves in terms of what exists today and whether there's any gap in those," he told council.

Galloway-Sealock assured Etherington that her motion wasn't intended to tell him what he could or couldn't write in his own online blog.

"It's maybe just some guidelines that we should follow to be a little bit more respectful to each other, which is really where I was coming from this," she said.

Coun. Scott Davey said he supports the review, but might not support what staff comes back with as any protocol could "insulate politicians" from the public.

"I think sometimes we're preventing politicians from exposing themselves or exposing their weaknesses, and I don't think that helps for democracy," Davey said.