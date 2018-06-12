Energy and financial sectors weigh on TSX

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index edged lower as the influential financial and energy sectors lost ground while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 11.85 points to 16,251.44, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 6.64 points to 25,315.67. The S&P 500 index was up 3.01 points to 2,785.01 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 25.74 points to 7,685.67.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.02 cents US, up from an average value of 76.96 cents US on Monday.