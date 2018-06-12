Three found dead following house fire

CHESLEY, Ont. — Officials have found the remains of three people in a burnt-out home in Chesley, Ont., identified by a friend as a father and his two young daughters.

Provincial police say fire officials were called to the blaze in the early hours of Monday morning and found that more than one house was involved in the fire.

They say investigators have discovered the remains of three people at the scene, but their names are being withheld until they can be positively identified and their families can be notified.

But Zack Bell, who has set up a GoFundMe to support the surviving family members, says his close friend Chelsy Mitchell was in the home when it caught fire, grabbed her baby and ran outside with her husband.