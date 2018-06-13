Reward offered in Toronto double homicide

TORONTO — Police say a reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for information leading to the conviction of those responsible for a double homicide at a Toronto after-hours club.

Det. Steve Henkel says two Toronto men — Justin Andrew Bokma, 42, and Lefranc "Frank" Matthews, 41 — were fatally shot in the club around 5 a.m. on Canada Day in 2016.

Henkel says two other men suffered non-life threatening injuries in the shooting and noted that Bokma, Matthews and one of the other men were employees of the club.

He says there were 30 to 40 patrons in the club at the time of the shooting, but few of them have co-operated with investigators.

Police have released descriptions and surveillance video images of three suspects who Henkel says were believed to have been at the club to sell drugs.

He says it's believed the suspects were known to some patrons and the owners of the club and it's believed they still go to after-hours clubs in the city.

"I believe to this day they are frequenting after-hours clubs," he told a news conference on Wednesday.

Henkel said witnesses may not be coming forward because "everything about the establishment is illegal."

"Whether you were there drinking after hours or not, what we want is witnesses to this homicide," he said. "If there's any safety concerns, contact me directly at the homicide squad."

The first suspect is described as black, mid-to-late 20s, approximately 5-9, with a skinny build and hair in thin braids to his shoulders.