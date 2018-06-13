Jury hears 911 call made after Indigenous man killed

A police officer who was at the scene has previously testified that Khill recounted a similar version of events after being taken into custody.

"I’m a soldier. That’s how we were trained. I came out. He raised his hands to like a gun height. It was dark. I thought I was in trouble. Does self-defence mean anything in court?" Const. Matthew Robinson said Khill told him.

The jury heard on Monday that police did not find a gun on or near Styres, though they found a knife in his pocket.

Khill, a 26-year-old mechanical technician and licensed millwright at the time of the shooting, served as a reservist with a Brantford artillery regiment of the Canadian Armed Forces. He has been on bail since shortly after his arrest.

The case, which has some similarities to the racially fraught trial and acquittal earlier this year of a white Saskatchewan farmer accused of murdering Indigenous man Colten Boushie, is being closely watched by First Nations leaders.

Benko testified that she and Khill had been "on edge" in the days leading up to the shooting.

The couple moved into their house around Binbrook, Ont., about six months earlier and there had been "a lot of chatter in the community" about break and enters, car thefts and people being hurt by intruders, she said.

The week before the shooting, Benko was home alone while Khill was on a business trip and on two separate occasions she heard what she believed was someone trying to unlock the back door using the electronic keypad, Benko said.

Both times she opened the back door and found no one there, but the couple was concerned enough that Khill changed the back door's key code once he got home.

Benko told the court she thought at first that the noise she heard on the night of Feb. 4, 2016 could have been someone in the covered breezeway between the house and the garage, kicking through one of the windows into the basement, trying to get into the home.

