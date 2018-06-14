Rogers cutting size of digital content team

TORONTO — Rogers Communications said Thursday that it had laid off about 75 full-time employees from its digital content and publishing team.

The Toronto-based company said the cuts amount to about one-third of the department, reducing the size of that team to about 150 people.

The digital content and publishing division produces content for Maclean's, Today's Parent, Hello! Canada, Flare, MoneySense, Canadian Business and Chatelaine.

Rogers said the job cuts reflects the "headwinds" faced by its industry, which has been dealing with a years-long change in consumer reading habits and a loss in advertising revenue at most established publishers.

The company also said the reorganization will see Steve Maich, senior vice-president of digital content and publishing, leave the organization later this summer. Sarah Trimble was named vice-president, digital content and publishing.

"Throughout his extraordinary 14-year tenure at Rogers Media, Steve Maich has left an indelible mark on all those who have had the pleasure of working with him, and all the loyal readers who have enjoyed his writing," Rick Brace, president of Rogers Media, said in a statement.

Lianne George, editor in chief at Chatelaine, also tweeted that she has decided to leave the magazine and Rogers.

"It's been the greatest joy to work for this publication, and with this wonderful, big-hearted group. I know the team will continue to do great things," George tweeted from her verified account.

The majority of the cuts were staff based in Toronto and included a variety of editorial roles.

Rogers has one of Canada's biggest media businesses, active in print and digital publishing, radio broadcasting and television including the Sportsnet specialty channels.