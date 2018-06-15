Nobel Prize winner and Hiroshima survivor speaks at University of Waterloo

A Hiroshima bombing survivor and Nobel Peace Prize winner shared her story about battling the bomb at the University of Waterloo on Wednesday.
Setsuko Thurlow, formerly Setsuko Nakamura, a world-renowned activist fighting for the abolishment of nuclear weapons, told her tale at Conrad Grebel College in front of about 50 people.
The 86-year-old recalled her experiences surviving the deadly bombing as a 13-year-old in 1945, where she was just 1.8 kilometres from the epicentre of the atomic bomb.
Thurlow, who moved to Canada in the 1950s from the U.S. after marrying Canadian James Thurlow, completed a master’s degree at the University of Toronto, and also received a honorary doctor of law degree earlier at Wednesday’s Waterloo convocation.
“I have this very close sense of kinship with the people in this area, and the municipality of Kitchener-Waterloo,” said Thurlow.
Thurlow, who now resides in Toronto, can also identify as a member of the Hibukasha, the Japanese word for those who survived the Hiroshima-Nagasaki bombing.
She can remember vivid details of the atomic bomb which was dropped on Aug. 6, 1945, three days before the second one was dropped on Nagasaki.
“At that moment, I saw that flash in the window, I still have that sensation of floating in the air, that’s the end of my consciousness,” Thurlow described. “When I began (to regain) consciousness, in the total darkness and silence, I found myself pinned under the collapsed building, and knew what happened. Finally, the Americans caught us, and I knew I was going to die.”
Thurlow, who was made a member of the Order of Canada in 2006, vividly recalled the faint voices of her classmates saying “God help me,” and “Mother help me.”
“It was the city of death, it was so silent.
“That night, we just sat on the hill and watched the entire city burn. Naturally, I thought about my home, wondered what happened to my home. Wondered about my parents. I was never upset about it, and that’s another psychological issue we’d need another session to talk about.”
Thurlow’s parents survived the blast, but her sister and nephew would eventually die from radiation burns. She went on to describe the numb feelings she had toward the event: “In a situation like that, your emotions stop functioning.”
After studying in Japan, Thurlow went to college in Virginia in 1954 before immigrating to Canada. She has been telling her story for years in various countries.
Thurlow also played an instrumental role in the creation of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which was ratified by the United Nations in July 2017 in hopes of eventually eliminating nuclear weapons altogether. She was a key figure in the initial founding of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) in 2007. ICAN is responsible for the creation of 2017’s treaty. Its headquarters are in Geneva and 101 countries are part of it; Canada is not.
Thurlow and executive director of ICAN Beatrice Fihn accepted the Nobel Peace Prize on Dec. 10, 2017 for their work.
“I just gave thanks (from) the bottom of my heart. There are a lot of people that were dedicated to the issue, that worked hard, but somehow, they chose me. I felt so humbled."
