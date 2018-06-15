Former North Dumfries’ mayor Rob Deutschmann mulling run for regional chair

In recent weeks Deutschmann said he’s been meeting with various stakeholders including social service providers, developers, builders, community activists and chambers of commerce representatives as part of what he calls an “exploratory phase.”

“The region is booming, there’s no doubt about it,” he said.

“To me, it’s bringing the different agencies and business leaders together and saying here are the issues — we’re not doing everything well — and what are we going to do to resolve them?

“Look at affordable housing for example. Why can’t we use the builders and developers to assist us with ramping up the supply?”

With $3 billion in regional development permits in the pipeline, primarily along the new light rail transit corridor, preventing gentrification from occurring in the Kitchener and Waterloo cores is paramount, noted Deutschmann, who laments the loss of traditional manufacturing and a lack of shovel-ready employment lands.

After becoming mayor in 2010, he said the Germany-based frozen pizza maker Dr. Oetker was eyeing the area and knocking on seven different doors. The company eventually opted to expand elsewhere.

“We lost Schneiders,” he said. “That’s one of the things we have to work on — not only bringing in new, but we have to satisfy existing with room to grow.”

A regional economic development corporation has provided a more streamlined approach to business outreach in recent years and collaboration with Cambridge and surrounding townships has drastically improved.

“But those discussions must continue,” Deutschmann said.

With a growing population, more civilian police officers on the street now than there are regular constables, and ambulance response strained, community safety, namely adequate emergency services, is another issue Deutschmann said he’d hope to tackle. That along with a concerted push to improve addictions services, which he’s found through discussions is severely lacking in the area.

Deutschmann also said he would take a look at instituting a four-year term limit for regional committee chairs and the chair of the police services board, as well as a two-year term limit for the regional chair position.

His candidacy for that role could ultimately hinge on the plans of others, including current council incumbents, but so far Deutschmann said he doesn’t see a viable alternative among registered candidates.

He believes his is experience on regional council and as mayor of rural township, most of which lies on the south side of Highway 401, would make him a prime candidate.

Deutschmann grew up in Waterloo and studied business at Laurier, started his law firm in Kitchener and got involved with a local community group building the case for a community centre after moving to North Dumfries. He went on to chair the fundraising committee that raised $2 million toward the $16-million project, later deciding to run for mayor because he felt the township was lagging behind.

What he learned was how much a person can do at the grassroots level to impact a community.

“We need to bring people into the fold and look at how we can do things differently and understand dynamics with respect to Cambridge and the townships and bringing everyone together,” he said. “I understand all aspects of the region.”

And by taking four years to step away from local politics — Deutschmann chose not to seek re-election as North Dumfries’ mayor in 2014 — he said he’d be coming in with fresh point of view.

“Sometimes it takes fresh eyes from outside the current political diaspora to say, ‘Why aren’t we doing it that way?’”

“Stepping away” from his law practice wouldn’t a problem. Deutschmann said he’d make regional chair his primary focus.

“Everyone who knows me knows that when I’m involved in something it’s 100 per cent. It’s 24-7.”

He hopes to commit one way or the other by month’s end.