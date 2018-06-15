Court sides with law societies in TWU case

Janet Epp Buckingham, a political studies professor at the university who helped develop the proposal for the law school, expressed disappointment.

"This is something that has been a dream of mine for 25 years," she told reporters in the foyer of the Supreme Court.

"We will not be starting a law school in the near future, and we will have to consider our options to determine how we're going to go forward with this."

Earl Phillips, executive director of the proposed school, added in a statement: "All Canadians should be troubled by today's decision that sets a precedent for how the courts will interpret and apply charter rights and equality rights going forward."

Trinity Western proposed the law school in 2012 and received approval to open from the Federation of Law Societies of Canada and the province's Ministry of Advanced Education. However, the ministry later withdrew approval.

The university wanted to ensure its graduates would be eligible to be called to the bar throughout Canada, and therefore applied to the provincial law societies for accreditation of the planned law school.

Six law societies — Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador — have granted accreditation.

In Ontario, the benchers of the Law Society of Upper Canada — since renamed the Law Society of Ontario — denied accreditation to the school in a 28-21 vote.

In reviewing the decision, an Ontario court found the society had undertaken a reasonable balancing of the charter protections at issue. The ruling was upheld on appeal.

British Columbia's law society denied recognition to the school on the basis of a binding referendum of its members. The reviewing court ruled that the process ignored an obligation to consider the competing charter rights at play, and set aside the law society's decision. An appeal court affirmed the ruling.

By Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press