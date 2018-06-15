St. Jacobs to be highlighted on Korean TV

The efforts of Canadian and Ontario tourism marketing corporations have paid off in the form of a TV show being filmed right here in Waterloo Region.

The Korean TV show, called Battletrip, features an actor and actress who visit different areas of the world and essentially complete to see who can have the most exciting vacation.

Two episodes will be filmed in Ontario and St. Jacobs — specifically the St. Jacobs Farmers’ Market and the Kissing Bridge in West Montrose — will be part of that. The other destinations include Niagara-on-the-Lake, Thousand Islands and other Ontario destinations.

While the TV show is an exciting opportunity to showcase Ontario, it’s the result of hard work done behind the scenes to promote Korean tourism both provincially and nationally, according to Minto Schneider, CEO of the Waterloo Regional Tourism Marketing Corporation.

“People really like game shows and this one has two stars that are going to be here,” said Schneider. “They will attract people who are going to watch that show.”

Destination Canada invested heavily this year in an integrated marketing plan, using the organization’s offices in Korea to draw interest in Canada.

Aside from Korea, Canada has seen a dramatic increase in Chinese tourists. Last year, an estimated 682,000 Chinese tourists entered Canada and this year, 766,000 are estimated by the end of the year.

Part of the reason for that increase is Canada opening 11 new visa offices in different regions of China. Chinese tourists who travel abroad require visas from those countries.

On average, according to Designation Canada statistics, Chinese tourists spend $2,387 each when they travel to Canada.

“They spend a lot, a lot of money here,” said Schneider.