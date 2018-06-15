"Pillz" launches, hopes to create even playing field for independently-owned pharmacies

Getting medication quickly and efficiently is always a benefit, and the “Pillz” app may just speed things up in that respect.

The goal of Pillz Web Services inc., which launched in May, is to lower the wait time for patients picking up their pills after sending in a prescription, as well as a providing an opportunity for smaller, independently-owned pharmacies to thrive.

Mohammad and Zarreen Taher, the husband and wife team who created the application, currently reside in St. Johns, NL., and began work on it in January.

“By creating this application, we’re creating a certain level playing field where all the pharmacies are given equal exposure,” said Taher. “We hope people go to the independent, locally-owned pharmacies. After all, these are individuals that contribute to society where they live, and often do way better than the chain ones. By giving this platform, we want to create a competitive environment and hopefully reduce the price of medication.

“We can’t guarantee that this competitive environment will reduce the cost of prescription medication, but at least it will give some sort of avenue for the independent pharmacies to get exposure.”

Taher, a graduate of the University of Toronto, works at Eastern Healthcare in St. Johns, NL, while Zarreen, who is in charge of finance for the startup, lived in Waterloo for a decade and graduated from the University of Waterloo.

The Tahers are bootstrapping the project currently, but hope to get some government funding.

In terms of the application’s functionalities, a patient can take a picture of their prescription, and pick a pharmacy they’d like to pick up their medication from. The picture is then faxed to the pharmacy of their choice, where they can pick it up.

Taher, 29, says one of the biggest benefits of Pillz is that because the information is faxed, none of the patient’s information or medication information is stored in the app, it is essentially a unidirectional method, where only the pharmacist and application user can view it.

A cover letter of Pillz is sent along with the prescription to the pharmacist, so they know how it was sent in.