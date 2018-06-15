Rami Said to run for council seat in uptown

Rami Said is taking another run at a position around the City of Waterloo horseshoe.
But this time, it’s for the job of councillor in Ward 7, the Uptown Ward.
Said, who lives and runs a business in uptown Waterloo, said he learned a great amount about politics from his run for mayor in 2014, and this time he’s coming back with much more experience.
Said lost out to Mayor Dave Jaworsky in that election, but the process of meeting constituents and learning about issues fuelled the fire for a run at council this time around.
“In terms of experience, it’s a whole new election for me,” said Said. “From there, I got more and more involved in committees and boards and I’ve learned more about this city."
Said has competition, however. The ward, which has no incumbent due to Coun. Melissa Durrell stepping away from municipal politics, has three registered candidates including Said.
Devon McKenzie, a business owner in uptown Waterloo, as well as community builder Tenille Bonoguore, have put their names on the ballot.
With constant change happening in uptown Waterloo, especially when it comes to business, Said claims it’s an important time to bring everyone in the core together to help manage the change in a way that works for everyone.
“Uptown is in one of the largest changes in its history,” said Said. “My goal is to make sure that we have proper communication between the community, residents, the city and region.”
Said said part of that will be educational in explaining the role of the city, as well as the Region of Waterloo, to help those affected by change better understand the at-times complicated decision-making process.
One of Said’s first priorities will be striking a committee involving representatives from every neighbourhood association in the core.
“That way, we can have a conversation as a whole rather than having individual views,” said Said. “A lot of the time, they’ll have a handle on what’s happening in their neighbourhood, but not in the uptown as a whole.”
With intensification becoming more and more pronounced, especially within the core, Said said the inevitable contentious issues can be either solved or mitigated through proper communication.
“A lot of the time, they feel like these towers are just being thrown at them and it just all of a sudden happens, when in reality, it’s a very drawn-out process,” said Said. “There needs to be a bit of a change in the way that the city communicates as a whole.”
The Ontario municipal election happens Oct. 22.
