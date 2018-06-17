Remains found outside vehicle near Sudbury: police

SUDBURY, Ont. — Provincial police say human remains were found outside a vehicle near Sudbury.
Investigators were called to investigate an abandoned passenger vehicle at about 3 p.m. on Friday, and found the remains nearby.
Police say the identity of the deceased has not been confirmed, and a post mortem will take place in the coming days.
They say the Sudbury Detachment Crime Unit is investigating.
But they note that there is no threat to public safety.
By The Canadian Press
