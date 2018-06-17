Quebec's longest-serving legislature member to retire

In contrast, he has harsh words for the poll-leading provincial Coalition Avenir Quebec, whose members he describes as "puppets" with no program, and Philippe Couillard's Liberals, whose "billions" spent on advertising he says ought to provoke a "social crisis."

Gendron also blames a highly individualistic culture and a lack of education among citizens for the decline of the independence movement and most other collective efforts.

"There's no more culture, no more history, people know just about nothing," he says.

Some of his harshest criticism was reserved for the media, which in his opinion is largely responsible for discrediting the noble role of elected politicians through endless commentary that "pollutes the airwaves."

"We're less credible than sex workers and used car salesmen," he says.

Gendron, who will not seek re-election in this fall's election, says that what he'll miss the most is representing the 35,000 people in his western Quebec riding of Abitibi-Ouest.

While outspoken on many topics, he remains more discreet when questioned on his party's possible fate come October.

He notes, with a touch of disappointment, that the party has lost its foothold in many ridings that were once PQ strongholds.

In his decades-long career, Gendron has held a number of cabinet posts, many of them linked to regional development or resource management.

He was instrumental in creating the first regional development policy in 1982, which he describes as a moment of pride.

These days, he's faced with the task of sorting decades of photos, documents, press clippings and memories as he prepares to make his exit.

"When we stir all this up, madam, it disturbs," he says. "It comes to get you at an emotional level."

By Jocelyne Richer, The Canadian Press