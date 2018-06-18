Kitchener's Sanctuary Refugee Health Clinic launches $100K capital campaign

Kitchener’s Sanctuary Refugee Health Clinic has launched a $100,000 expansion campaign to help build much needed capacity.
At its 5th Anniversary Appeal last Friday, Dr. Mike Stephenson reflected about the six patients who visited him on the first day of the clinic, which he started out of the library at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church back in 2013.
The clinic now serves about 3,000 patients and has since moved into a larger space next to the Kitchener Market on King Street East, with 11 part-time staff, 10 community service providers and 23 volunteers.
While the Syrian population currently constitutes biggest demographic group on the roster, patients hail from dozens of different countries.
However there are currently 300 refugees on a waiting list, Stephenson noted.
“There are more refugees being brought to the country by government and being sponsored by community members, and so we want to be open and available for the new refugees coming in as well,” he said.
“The purpose of our fundraising campaign is really to say this is a community issue — and it is a capital campaign. So we’re turning toward the community to say, those of us who believe in what we’re doing — here’s an opportunity to participate and build that capacity.”
Brain shock from moving to a new country is something all newcomers must cope with, but is especially heightened for refugees who are forced to leave their homeland and have often been through traumatic and horrific experiences, said Aasma Cober, the clinic’s mental health co-ordinator.
“This is the first step toward reconciliation of their experiences and moving forward to establish a new life in Canada,” Cober said.
At Sanctuary, patients are offered access to a variety of services including psychological and mental health assessment, trauma counselling, dietary advice, assistance with settlement issues including social supports and legal advice, help in completing applications for income security and disability benefits, as well as special programs designed to meet needs around childbirth, parenting and respect for diversity. Interpretation is readily available, as needed, in 23 different first languages spoken by patients.
Stephenson said the clinic aspires to be an even larger hub of services and needs to expand with doctors and nurse practitioners to bring more services under one roof, “so those 300 people can come off the wait list and the others arriving today can have the services they need.”
He stressed the need for early health care intervention so problems don’t persist and people can become productive members of society.
“There’s no better feeling when someone has achieved citizenship or opened their first business or bought their first house,” Stephenson said. “Those are the kinds of things that make us feel we are making the difference.”
While expansion plans haven’t been finalized, discussions with the clinic’s current landlord have turned up a couple of options to spread out, Stephenson said. According to the campaign flyer, donations will also be used to improve technology for better communication and in-house patient education, as well as improved interior decor.
Part of the campaign also appeals for regular funding from government to sustain the operation of the clinic as an independent health care centre.
In her opening address, MC Sarah Stone, a registered practical nurse, said leaders with the Waterloo Wellington Local Health Integration Network have found ways to channel limited funds committed by the Ministry of Health for refugees.
“Those funds came about through the steady advocacy of former MPP Daiene Vernile, but they hardly meet the current needs,” Stone said. “If Sanctuary is to provide the same level of service to the growing number of refugee newcomers … sustainable, regular funding is essential.
Waterloo MPP Catherine Fife was in attendance Friday to congratulate Dr. Stephenson and his team for their resiliency and success.
She said she’ll continue to lobby for funding to “cobble together” services for refugees.
“I think that our will together is to share the success stories and tell government that when we accept refugees into our communities, based on their health needs sometimes, we should make sure that they get the care they need to be successful and join the workforce,” she said.
“Unless we actually resource the kind of care for physical health and mental well-being, we are actually setting up refugees to fail.”
Those wishing to make a contribution to the capital campaign can visit sanctuaryrefugee.ca for more information.
