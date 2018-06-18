Kitchener's Sanctuary Refugee Health Clinic launches $100K capital campaign

Stephenson said the clinic aspires to be an even larger hub of services and needs to expand with doctors and nurse practitioners to bring more services under one roof, “so those 300 people can come off the wait list and the others arriving today can have the services they need.”

He stressed the need for early health care intervention so problems don’t persist and people can become productive members of society.

“There’s no better feeling when someone has achieved citizenship or opened their first business or bought their first house,” Stephenson said. “Those are the kinds of things that make us feel we are making the difference.”

While expansion plans haven’t been finalized, discussions with the clinic’s current landlord have turned up a couple of options to spread out, Stephenson said. According to the campaign flyer, donations will also be used to improve technology for better communication and in-house patient education, as well as improved interior decor.

Part of the campaign also appeals for regular funding from government to sustain the operation of the clinic as an independent health care centre.

In her opening address, MC Sarah Stone, a registered practical nurse, said leaders with the Waterloo Wellington Local Health Integration Network have found ways to channel limited funds committed by the Ministry of Health for refugees.

“Those funds came about through the steady advocacy of former MPP Daiene Vernile, but they hardly meet the current needs,” Stone said. “If Sanctuary is to provide the same level of service to the growing number of refugee newcomers … sustainable, regular funding is essential.

Waterloo MPP Catherine Fife was in attendance Friday to congratulate Dr. Stephenson and his team for their resiliency and success.

She said she’ll continue to lobby for funding to “cobble together” services for refugees.

“I think that our will together is to share the success stories and tell government that when we accept refugees into our communities, based on their health needs sometimes, we should make sure that they get the care they need to be successful and join the workforce,” she said.

“Unless we actually resource the kind of care for physical health and mental well-being, we are actually setting up refugees to fail.”

Those wishing to make a contribution to the capital campaign can visit sanctuaryrefugee.ca for more information.