Eleven charged in human trafficking investigation

OSHAWA, Ont. — Police east of Toronto say 11 people are facing a combined 45 charges following a two-week undercover investigation.

Durham Regional Police say they partnered with the Peterborough Police Service and the Ontario Provincial Police to conduct the undercover project.

The initiative, dubbed "Project Chestermere," targeted people allegedly seeking sexual services from 16-year-olds.

Durham Regional Police say the project concluded last week, and charges include sexual exploitation, obtaining sexual services for consideration and luring a child.