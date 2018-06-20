Student's cancer research wins grand prize in international science competition

When his uncle was diagnosed with cancer in 2016, Sajeev Kohli decided to put all his efforts towards mitigating the effects of the debilitating disease.
The Sir John A. Macdonald student spent countless hours in the lab working on a project to mitigate the effects of the disease, and earlier in June, his work has earned recognition internationally.
Kohli’s project, which is seeking to develop cost-effective medication that could reduce the side effects of cancer treatment by selectively targeting malignant cells, took home first prize in the Global Healthcare Challenge at the International BioGENEius Challenge in Boston. The project, titled “Recruiting Endogenous Proteins for Site Specific Transport: A Novel Workflow for Gene Carrier Design,” earned Kohli not only a prestigious honour, but a cash prize of $7,500 USD.
“Sajeev has truly distinguished himself, both as the winner of the 2018 Sanofi Biegenius Canada competition, and now with this well-deserved international recognition,” said president of Sanofi Canada, Niven Al-Khoury via press release.
The competition is judged by industry experts and academics.
“When I won the grand prize, I just felt so over the moon, I was so surprised, it was surreal,” said Kohli, a grade 11 student.
Kohli, 16, travels to Washington D.C. quite often to meet with his uncle, who he is very close with, as he draws inspiration to mitigate the effects of the disease.
“I had to witness the pain and agony both with cancer and the existing treatments, so that triggered the idea of trying to come up with a less invasive, less painful, and less expensive treatment option for people suffering from cancer, and that was the focus of my research in grade 11,” said Kohli.
Kohli won the regional and national Sanofi Biogenius competition’s to qualify for the international event. Kohli beat out 13 competitors from the U.S. and Germany, becoming the first Canadian to win the grand prize in 14 years.
“Really what i’ve done in my work, is I’ve come up with a whole new way to go about building these things called nano-particle based drug carrier,” he said. “You can think of them almost like nano-vehicles, once they enter the body, they can go and travel to specific sites in the body and they can deliver drugs to cell populations that are diseased, and then once these drugs are delivered to those cell populations, they can have a therapeutic effect
“I applied the whole new way of building these drug carriers, to the treatment of colorectal cancer, breast cancer, and lung cancer, which are the three most common and most aggressive forms of cancer. I found that it was 10 times faster to implement, 7 times less expensive, and 5 times more effective than existing gold standard for cancer treatment.”
Kohli added that the workflow in the method can be used to build drugs for other types of cancers and other diseases as well.
As a part of his project, Kohli was mentored by University of Waterloo’s Pu Chen and Brian Dixon. Both are Canada Research Chairs as well as professors; Chen in Biomanufacturing and Dixon in Immunology.
“I’m very impressed, the fact that he could do the background reading and implement the work and design the experiments and conducted the way he’s conducted them himself is amazing,” said Dixon .”He’s doing much better than many graduate students would do.”
Dixon says Kohli not only has the intelligence required to be successful, but the initiative required as well. Kohli begins his work at the lab at 4 or 5 a.m. on school days and spends the bulk of his evenings there as well.
“He’s really smart, yes, but also, when we’re looking for good scientists, being smart is only part of it, because you have to understand the work. But, you also have to have what we call ‘good hands,’ and you have to be a self-starter. You have to be able to get yourself going, and do the work and have good lab skills, and he’s got all that. It’s not just his intelligence, he’s got the whole package.
“The combination of skills that he’s got means he’ll do really well in university. He’ll do really well in graduate school, and I think he could go all the way to being a top-notch researcher."
Kohli drew interest in science after reading The Magic School Bus and watching Bill Nye the Science Guy and wants to pursue MD-phD in the future, as he aims to become a neurosurgeon, while also digging deep into research.
“I’m hoping to work on [my current project] for the next 10-15 years, and trying basically to get into clinical setting.”
Sanofi Biogenius Competition (SBC) is sponsored by Sanofi, a healthcare company. There were eight regional competitions prior to the nationals in May 2018.
When his uncle was diagnosed with cancer in 2016, Sajeev Kohli decided to put all his efforts towards mitigating the effects of the debilitating disease.
The Sir John A. Macdonald student spent countless hours in the lab working on a project to mitigate the effects of the disease, and earlier in June, his work has earned recognition internationally.
Kohli’s project, which is seeking to develop cost-effective medication that could reduce the side effects of cancer treatment by selectively targeting malignant cells, took home first prize in the Global Healthcare Challenge at the International BioGENEius Challenge in Boston. The project, titled “Recruiting Endogenous Proteins for Site Specific Transport: A Novel Workflow for Gene Carrier Design,” earned Kohli not only a prestigious honour, but a cash prize of $7,500 USD.
“Sajeev has truly distinguished himself, both as the winner of the 2018 Sanofi Biegenius Canada competition, and now with this well-deserved international recognition,” said president of Sanofi Canada, Niven Al-Khoury via press release.
The competition is judged by industry experts and academics.
“When I won the grand prize, I just felt so over the moon, I was so surprised, it was surreal,” said Kohli, a grade 11 student.
Kohli, 16, travels to Washington D.C. quite often to meet with his uncle, who he is very close with, as he draws inspiration to mitigate the effects of the disease.
“I had to witness the pain and agony both with cancer and the existing treatments, so that triggered the idea of trying to come up with a less invasive, less painful, and less expensive treatment option for people suffering from cancer, and that was the focus of my research in grade 11,” said Kohli.
Kohli won the regional and national Sanofi Biogenius competition’s to qualify for the international event. Kohli beat out 13 competitors from the U.S. and Germany, becoming the first Canadian to win the grand prize in 14 years.
“Really what i’ve done in my work, is I’ve come up with a whole new way to go about building these things called nano-particle based drug carrier,” he said. “You can think of them almost like nano-vehicles, once they enter the body, they can go and travel to specific sites in the body and they can deliver drugs to cell populations that are diseased, and then once these drugs are delivered to those cell populations, they can have a therapeutic effect
“I applied the whole new way of building these drug carriers, to the treatment of colorectal cancer, breast cancer, and lung cancer, which are the three most common and most aggressive forms of cancer. I found that it was 10 times faster to implement, 7 times less expensive, and 5 times more effective than existing gold standard for cancer treatment.”
Kohli added that the workflow in the method can be used to build drugs for other types of cancers and other diseases as well.
As a part of his project, Kohli was mentored by University of Waterloo’s Pu Chen and Brian Dixon. Both are Canada Research Chairs as well as professors; Chen in Biomanufacturing and Dixon in Immunology.
“I’m very impressed, the fact that he could do the background reading and implement the work and design the experiments and conducted the way he’s conducted them himself is amazing,” said Dixon .”He’s doing much better than many graduate students would do.”
Dixon says Kohli not only has the intelligence required to be successful, but the initiative required as well. Kohli begins his work at the lab at 4 or 5 a.m. on school days and spends the bulk of his evenings there as well.
“He’s really smart, yes, but also, when we’re looking for good scientists, being smart is only part of it, because you have to understand the work. But, you also have to have what we call ‘good hands,’ and you have to be a self-starter. You have to be able to get yourself going, and do the work and have good lab skills, and he’s got all that. It’s not just his intelligence, he’s got the whole package.
“The combination of skills that he’s got means he’ll do really well in university. He’ll do really well in graduate school, and I think he could go all the way to being a top-notch researcher."
Kohli drew interest in science after reading The Magic School Bus and watching Bill Nye the Science Guy and wants to pursue MD-phD in the future, as he aims to become a neurosurgeon, while also digging deep into research.
“I’m hoping to work on [my current project] for the next 10-15 years, and trying basically to get into clinical setting.”
Sanofi Biogenius Competition (SBC) is sponsored by Sanofi, a healthcare company. There were eight regional competitions prior to the nationals in May 2018.
When his uncle was diagnosed with cancer in 2016, Sajeev Kohli decided to put all his efforts towards mitigating the effects of the debilitating disease.
The Sir John A. Macdonald student spent countless hours in the lab working on a project to mitigate the effects of the disease, and earlier in June, his work has earned recognition internationally.
Kohli’s project, which is seeking to develop cost-effective medication that could reduce the side effects of cancer treatment by selectively targeting malignant cells, took home first prize in the Global Healthcare Challenge at the International BioGENEius Challenge in Boston. The project, titled “Recruiting Endogenous Proteins for Site Specific Transport: A Novel Workflow for Gene Carrier Design,” earned Kohli not only a prestigious honour, but a cash prize of $7,500 USD.
“Sajeev has truly distinguished himself, both as the winner of the 2018 Sanofi Biegenius Canada competition, and now with this well-deserved international recognition,” said president of Sanofi Canada, Niven Al-Khoury via press release.
The competition is judged by industry experts and academics.
“When I won the grand prize, I just felt so over the moon, I was so surprised, it was surreal,” said Kohli, a grade 11 student.
Kohli, 16, travels to Washington D.C. quite often to meet with his uncle, who he is very close with, as he draws inspiration to mitigate the effects of the disease.
“I had to witness the pain and agony both with cancer and the existing treatments, so that triggered the idea of trying to come up with a less invasive, less painful, and less expensive treatment option for people suffering from cancer, and that was the focus of my research in grade 11,” said Kohli.
Kohli won the regional and national Sanofi Biogenius competition’s to qualify for the international event. Kohli beat out 13 competitors from the U.S. and Germany, becoming the first Canadian to win the grand prize in 14 years.
“Really what i’ve done in my work, is I’ve come up with a whole new way to go about building these things called nano-particle based drug carrier,” he said. “You can think of them almost like nano-vehicles, once they enter the body, they can go and travel to specific sites in the body and they can deliver drugs to cell populations that are diseased, and then once these drugs are delivered to those cell populations, they can have a therapeutic effect
“I applied the whole new way of building these drug carriers, to the treatment of colorectal cancer, breast cancer, and lung cancer, which are the three most common and most aggressive forms of cancer. I found that it was 10 times faster to implement, 7 times less expensive, and 5 times more effective than existing gold standard for cancer treatment.”
Kohli added that the workflow in the method can be used to build drugs for other types of cancers and other diseases as well.
As a part of his project, Kohli was mentored by University of Waterloo’s Pu Chen and Brian Dixon. Both are Canada Research Chairs as well as professors; Chen in Biomanufacturing and Dixon in Immunology.
“I’m very impressed, the fact that he could do the background reading and implement the work and design the experiments and conducted the way he’s conducted them himself is amazing,” said Dixon .”He’s doing much better than many graduate students would do.”
Dixon says Kohli not only has the intelligence required to be successful, but the initiative required as well. Kohli begins his work at the lab at 4 or 5 a.m. on school days and spends the bulk of his evenings there as well.
“He’s really smart, yes, but also, when we’re looking for good scientists, being smart is only part of it, because you have to understand the work. But, you also have to have what we call ‘good hands,’ and you have to be a self-starter. You have to be able to get yourself going, and do the work and have good lab skills, and he’s got all that. It’s not just his intelligence, he’s got the whole package.
“The combination of skills that he’s got means he’ll do really well in university. He’ll do really well in graduate school, and I think he could go all the way to being a top-notch researcher."
Kohli drew interest in science after reading The Magic School Bus and watching Bill Nye the Science Guy and wants to pursue MD-phD in the future, as he aims to become a neurosurgeon, while also digging deep into research.
“I’m hoping to work on [my current project] for the next 10-15 years, and trying basically to get into clinical setting.”
Sanofi Biogenius Competition (SBC) is sponsored by Sanofi, a healthcare company. There were eight regional competitions prior to the nationals in May 2018.